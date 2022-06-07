Stop slandering Rina for leaving Warisan – Liew



TAWAU (June 7): Kukusan assemblywoman Rina Jainal’s decision to leave Parti Warisan should be seen from a positive angle, said Sabah Parti Harapan Rakyat president Tan Sri Liew Yun Fah.

Liew said Rina had made a bold decision to join his small party and this showed that it was not due to greed for power.

“Stop all the slanders against Rina because if a politician decides to move to another party, it is a very heavy and difficult decision, but dares to do it,” he said.

Liew said Harapan Rakyat would give Rina three months to show that she can work for the party.

“We will give her strong support if she can work,” he said at a press conference here on Monday.

Warisan president Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal claimed that Rina had signed “a document” before announcing she was leaving the party on Sunday.

Shafie further alleged that Rina also received a “reward” which further prompted her to announce her exit from Warisan.

Meanwhile, Liew said Harapan had applied to join the Sabah People’s Coalition (GRS) because they were confident in the direction of those who fought for Sabah people’s interests, especially the 1963 Malaysia Agreement (MA63).

“We can see that although the Covid-19 pandemic was critical in the state, the government still focused on helping the people, apart from GRS also has many leaders.

“I have met GRS leaders many times and know their sincere direction to fight for the Sabah people’s rights.

“Therefore, Harapan Rakyat must be together with the party that fights for the people, even though we are only a small group, but will help fight for the rights of people of Sabah,” he said.

Liew added Harapan Rakyat would not compete with the component parties from GRS by fielding candidates in the 15th General Election.

However, he said if given the opportunity by GRS to contest in any constituency, Harapan Rakyat would fight for a victory.

“If given the opportunity, we will try but not lobby or fight. If the leadership at that time feels that Harapan Rakyat is a worthy candidate, we will contest,” he said.

Meanwhile, Rina said she had many plans for her constituency but could not carry them out due to the lack of funds.

“Everyday I was wondering how to implement programmes for the people.

“However, my team and I still strived to provide services.

“If we get support and assistance, we can carry out what have been planned,” she said.