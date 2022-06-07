Taliwas River scientific exploration

KOTA KINABALU (June 7): The Yayasan Sabah Group is stepping up conservation efforts by organising a scientific exploration in the Taliwas River Conservation Area (TRCA) to promote TRCA as a well-known research and ecotourism centre in Sabah.

TRCA is located 36 km from the city of Lahad Datu and 45 km from the eastern part of Danum Valley Conservation Area. It comprises a unique lowland and ultramafic forest area of 9,546 hectares, covering the Segama River Forest Reserve, adjacent to the Sepagaya Forest Reserve (including Silam Hill) and the Dara Kawang-Gibong Forest Reserve.

This area was upgraded to a Class I (Protection) Forest Reserve and included as one of the management areas of the Danum Valley Management Committee on 10 May 2012.

According to the director of Yayasan Sabah cum the Executive Chairman of Innoprise Corporation Sdn Bhd, Dato’ Sri Haji Gulamhaidar@ Yusof bin Khan Bahadar, “The Yayasan Sabah Group took the initiative to conduct this TRCA scientific exploration to study the biodiversity, natural resources and potential of TRCA to formulate development plans and conservation activities in the area.”

“This scientific exploration is conducted from the 7 to 17 June 2022, divided into five main topics, namely physical science, flora diversity, fauna diversity, social science and resource utilisation,” he said.

“The information obtained from this exploration is essential to formulate TRCA’s strategic management plan. A total of 150 people participated in this exploration which consisted of researchers, research assistants, and the Yayasan Sabah Group staff as support staff,” he added.

In other contexts, this scientific exploration continuously emphasises conservation and preservation in enhancing the effectiveness of the management, protection and development of the country’s forest biodiversity resources sustainably.

“I am confident that various significant discoveries, including new species of flora and fauna, will be successfully recorded through this exploration,” said Gulamhaidar.

To ensure the smooth running of the programme, the organising committee was established with the Yayasan Sabah Group as the main organiser, as well as cooperation from various government departments and non-governmental organisations such as Sabah Forestry Department, Wildlife Department, WWF-Malaysia, Sabah Parks and from educational institutions namely University Malaysia Sabah and University Technology MARA.

The flag-off ceremony of the exploration was launched by Gulamhaidar on Tuesday at the Podium, Menara Tun Mustapha, Kota Kinabalu.

“I would like to thank the departments and institutions that have cooperated in making this exploration a success. Hopefully, this cooperation will continue in the future. To the participants, we wish you success in conducting research in this exploration and producinga successful study,” said Gulamhaidar during the flag-off ceremony.