Taliwas River to be developed into research, ecotourism centre

KOTA KINABALU (June 7): Just like Danum Valley, developing the Taliwas River Conservation Area (TRCA) as a well-known research and ecotourism centre in Sabah will take into several considerations such as the sensitivities such activities would have on the flora and fauna there.

Developing Taliwas into a tourism attraction will need to be in harmony with the environment, said Group Manager of Conservation and Environmental Management Division (under Yayasan Sabah Group), Dr Waidi Sinun.

He said this when met at the flagging off of the scientific exploration in the Taliwas River Conservation Area (TRCA) organised by the Yayasan Sabah Group here on Tuesday.

Participants of the two-week expedition were flagged off by Yayasan Sabah Director cum Executive Chairman of Innoprise Corporation Sdn Bhd, Datuk Seri Gulamhaidar @ Yusof Khan Bahadar.

According to Dr Waidi, they will be implementing the same concept on how Danum Valley was developed and managed adding, “we have to have that concept, to marry the sensitivities that is why the research is needed.

“We need to study what are there, how sensitive they are and we need to have a development plan sensitive to the flora and fauna and to do that, we need to have scientists with integrity.

“We need the integrity of the universities to be able to produce credible information and data that will guide us to form the management plan after which we will be able to come up with suggestions for our next step,” he said.

Dr Waidi added correct information on the wildlife in the area is also imperative as it is important that tourists who visit in the future will know what to expect and not feel cheated.

“The scientists will document the presence of wildlife such as the elephants and orangutans. We do not want to fool the tourists when they come in the future, we want to have integrity and with the information gathered, we will be able to have a better approach to develop the area into a good sustainably managed tourist destination for eco-tourism,” he stressed.

He said that the expedition will be given a couple of months to finalise their data and present the findings in a seminar where stakeholders will be invited to give their feedback.

“Based on that interaction, we will start formulating the management plan which will later need the validation from the public whether they are in support of the program that we are suggesting.

“This has been our process with Danum Valley, Maliau Basin and Imbak Canyon. We will definitely have something solid to share with the public by the end of the year,” Dr Waidi said.

The management plan, he added, has to be approved by the Danum Valley Management Committee before it proceeds to the next step.