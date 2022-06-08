APM personnel catch one-metre Banded Malayan Coral Snake at Miri house

MIRI (June 8): Civil Defence Force (APM) Miri personnel caught a Banded Malayan Coral Snake measuring about one metre at a house in Grand Park 2C here today.

APM Miri officer Usman Harto said a team of five trained snake handlers led by Mohd Nashree Razali went to the scene after receiving a report at 8.38am.

Upon arrival at the house at 8.52am, Usman said the team was informed by the 52-year-old male complainant that he saw the snake while uprooting the grass around the flowerpot.

Following that, he immediately called the emergency line to ask for help to catch the snake.

“The team conducted a check at the location and found a Banded Malayan Coral Snake hiding in the flowerpot.

“They managed to capture the reptile measuring about one metre long,” he said.

The operation ended at 9.14am and the snake was later released into its own habitat.