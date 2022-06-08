‘BERTAMU @Shell’ connects LiveWIRE participants with retailers



KOTA KINABALU (June 8): Sabah Shell LiveWIRE, a corporate social investment entrepreneurial development programme recently organised a ‘BERTAMU @Shell’ session in Kota Kinabalu between its LiveWIRE participants and its retailers.

This is a part of a series of marketplace engagements that connect and facilitate Shell LiveWIRE entrepreneurs in getting into Shell’s retail supply chain.

Over 40 retailers and station owners from Kota Kinabalu and the surrounding areas attended this engagement session.

Entrepreneurs were given the opportunity to pitch their businesses and products, as well as to engage directly with Shell retailers in a networking marketplace session, which resulted in many of the entrepreneurs sealing business contracts with retailers.

“Through these engagements, I hope to see more LiveWIRE entrepreneurs pairing up with our retailers to enter our supply chain. I believe that this is a win-win situation for all as this will not only help our LiveWIRE entrepreneurs to expand their business reach but will also enable Shell retailers to provide a diverse range of products, including specialty homegrown, locally sourced products, for the benefit of our Shell customers,” shared Ivan Tan, Chairman, Shell Malaysia and Senior Vice-President, Upstream Malaysia.

Shell LiveWIRE is an entrepreneurial programme that seeks to unveil potential start-up entrepreneurs in Sabah and Sarawak. It aims to inspire young entrepreneurs to innovate and produce real business solutions that meets today’s socio-economic needs.

“Unlike other entrepreneurial programmes I’ve joined before, Shell LiveWIRE continues to coach, mentor and provide support even after the programme has ended.

For example, this engagement session, which is effective and very helpful for entrepreneurs like me, and especially for who are struggling to revive post the pandemic. I am grateful that Shell has provided this platform to match entrepreneurs with Shell retailers,” shared Willie Ng,

Sabah Shell LIVEWIRE 2020 winner and founder of Global Cerah, which produces banana powder and chips.

“BERTAMU @Shell provided me the opportunity to gain valuable feedback from Shell’s experienced retailers. As a new entrepreneur, I really value these constructive input as it will enable me to improve my products and assist in making my business more appealing to customers,” said Irene Mositol, Sabah Shell LIVEWIRE 2018 winner and founder of DumoWongi, a venture on herb-based products.

Shell LiveWIRE was introduced in Sarawak in 2016. In 2017, TEGAS joined Shell Malaysia as the Shell LiveWIRE strategic partner in Sarawak to further enhance the entrepreneurship development and capability building of Sarawakian entrepreneurs and start-ups. The series of BERTAMU @Shell marketplace engagements will next be held in Miri and Bintulu in the coming months.

For further information on Shell’s LiveWIRE programmes, log on to livewire.shell.com.my