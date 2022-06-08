Brunei extends suspension of cross-border activities to June 15

KUCHING (June 8): Brunei’s suspension on cross-border activities is further extended until June 15, said its Prime Minister’s Office.

“The suspension applies to entry of foreign nationals via land and sea ports, including transits through Brunei, except for entry and transit travels that have been approved by the Brunei government.

“Entry and transits through Brunei may only be considered for transit vehicles with transit permits issued by the Government of Brunei,” it said in a travel advisory dated May 30.

This is provided that the travellers have attained endorsement from their local authorities for their travels, and will be subject to existing entry conditions and procedures for the purposes of official government travel; students who are required to attend school; emergency services such as ambulances, police and military; and vaccinated foreign-registered transport operators with cross-country permits issued by the Government of Brunei for import deliveries of essential goods.

The temporary suspension on cross-border activities also applies to entry and exit-country travels of commuters via land and sea ports for the purpose of work.

The conditions for the consideration of entry and exit travel are subject to review by the Steering Committee for Covid-19 from time to time.

For further information and details, go to website www.pmo.gov.bn/travelportal or email to travelapplication@jpm.gov.bn.