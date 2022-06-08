Computerised systems may soon force Kuching’s blind mechanic to stop fixing cars (Video)

KUCHING (June 8): Lim Cheng Ker found himself in the social media spotlight recently for being a mechanic who happens to be blind.

A video of him fixing cars by feeling his way around vehicles, tools, and spare parts naturally went viral.

When met by The Borneo Post at home today, the 46-year-old shared that he actually plans to gradually stop fixing cars.

“There are a lot of technological changes to cars now, such as computerised systems. It’s hard to keep up with them.

“Also, due to lack of space, sometimes I have to do the repair works outside the gate. If I’m under the hot sun too long, my eyes will hurt,” he revealed.

The youngest of nine siblings, Lim lost his sight in his mid-20s.

Prior to that, he was a vehicle spray painter.

After that, he learnt all the basics of car repairs on his own, relying merely on touch and sound.

Lim said he mostly does repairs for friends and those he knows because he is wary of strangers who may take advantage of his circumstances.

“I did come across some ‘naughty’ customers during my work in repairing cars.

“They will ask for instalment payments after the work is done, or they will delay payment. It gets tiring having to deal with them,” he said.

Lim lives with an older brother, who is also visually impaired, and their 86-year-old mother who has hearing loss.

Both brothers are married and their wives work at a shop in Kenyalang Park to help support the family.

To further supplement the household income, Lim and his brother also fold joss paper for temples and shops selling religious goods.

Lim said he prefers to focus more on this activity to generate income, while welcoming more temples and associations to reach out to them for the service.

“We have been doing this many years, more than five years now. You know in one packet there are 300 pieces of joss paper.

“Between my brother and I, we could fold up to four packets a day, which means more than 1,000 pieces a day, if we do it uninterrupted. If I have to fix cars, it would delay our folding,” he said.

Lim said occasionally there would be requests to fold more complicated designs, such as lotus flowers, which would take up more time resulting in fewer pieces produced per day.

“Actually, my mother bought lotus flower joss paper a long time ago. We found them so interesting and cute that we decided to unfold one and see how it was done and learnt from there. That time I was in my teens, and could still see.

“We usually fold lotus flowers for our own burnt offerings though,” he said.

On his circumstances, Lim said he never gave up right from the start.

“Just don’t lose hope despite the challenges, also don’t wait around for help. Help may come, or it may not come, but we still have to survive, so make things happen.

“Also, those who feel like they want to help the disabled, don’t hesitate. Just help them in whatever ways you can but don’t look down on them,” he said.

Family friend Steve Sebastian Lau, who initially highlighted Lim’s mechanic skills on Facebook, said he has been helping the Lim family out of goodwill.

“I had kidney disease. However, I managed to reverse it from dialysis stage to non-dialysis stage – that is from Stage 5 to Stage 3.

“To me, it is nothing less of a miracle from God but we have to do all the basics. To me, doing charitable works is one of the things,” he said, while encouraging others to help those in need.