Family members come together after 2 years of separation due to pandemic

LAWAS (June 8): After over two years of not seeing each other due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the family of the late Damit Minudin of Kuala Lawas here finally had the chance to gather 161 family members through a family day outing recently.

Damit’s son, Sulaiman, 60, said that even though their father had passed on 10 years ago, he and his eight siblings remained committed to keeping the family ties close.

“Therefore, we decided to have a family day outing in Kota Kinabalu recently, because many of us were separated for over two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I am very grateful and relieved that I was able to meet my siblings and other family members who came from Kota Kinabalu, Brunei, Miri, Limbang, Sipitang, Beaufort, Labuan and also Lawas,” he said when met here yesterday.

He added that the last two years had been a very challenging time for the family as they were only able to communicate through social media and video calls.

“Alhamdulillah (thank God), now that the country has transitioned into endemicity, we have the opportunity to meet with our family members whom we had not seen for so long,” he said.