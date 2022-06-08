Finance Ministry to start 2023 Pre-Budget tour to gather input from stakeholders

PUTRAJAYA (June 8): The Ministry of Finance (MoF) will begin the 2023 Pre-Budget Tour soon to gather ideas, opinions and suggestions from all stakeholders, Finance Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz said.

He said the official Budget 2023 portal had also been activated since June 3 to invite private organisations to contribute ideas on issues and proposals for consideration in the budget.

As stated in the 2023 Pre-Budget Statement, the MoF wants to focus on the country’s economic recovery to ensure sustainable growth next year.

“We want to emphasise that in terms of transformation of the economy, we need to create inclusiveness at all levels of society and sectors,” he said at an Aidilfitri open house hosted by the Putrajaya Media Club, here today.

On reports that more than 50 per cent of the fuel subsidy was utilised by the T20 (top 20 per cent of the household income group), Tengku Zafrul said in the long run, the government should be more targeted in providing subsidies.

He said a study by various parties, including Bank Negara Malaysia, revealed that for every RM1 of petrol filled, 53 sen goes to the T20 group.

He said Malaysia needs to fork out subsidies worth RM71 billion in 2022, of which fuel subsidies alone accounted for RM30 billion following the increase in world crude oil prices and of the amount, RM15 billion went to T20.

“We have to be more targeted in the long run. What is important is that we’ve agreed to take this approach if the people are fine with it.

“The right action is the best way to implement it so that nobody is left out. My principle is that we must be more targeted subsidies and I hope the people agree that we need to help those who really need it,” he said. – Bernama