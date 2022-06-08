Fire damages Kuching factory, razes workers’ quarters

KUCHING (June 8): A factory producing soybean products at Jalan Ellis here was damaged, while a workers’ quarters located within the factory was completely destroyed in a fire this morning.

According to a Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) spokesperson, they received a call on the incident at 7.22am and 24 firefighters from Padungan, Batu Lintang and Tabuan Jaya fire stations were despatched to the scene.

“The factory measuring 30 by 40 square metres was about 30 per cent destroyed, while the six units of non-permanent structure workers’ quarters located within the factory were 100 per cent destroyed,” he added.

The Bomba spokesperson said the factory was in operation when the fire broke out.

“Firefighters managed to bring the fire under control at 7.47am and the fire was completely extinguished by 8.32am.”

The cause of the fire and total losses have yet to be ascertained.