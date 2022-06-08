Former KSN: Cabinet ministers discussed using 1MDB funds for their constituencies

KUALA LUMPUR (June 8): Former Chief Secretary to the Government (KSN) Tan Sri Mohd Sidek Hassan told the High Court today that he was of the opinion that the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) was established as a political fund for Barisan Nasional (BN) as the matter was discussed among the Cabinet ministers.

Mohd Sidek, 71, during the re-examination by Senior Deputy Public Prosecutor Datuk Seri Gopal Sri Ram, said in one of the Cabinet meetings, ministers were even encouraged to propose how 1MDB funds could be used to finance projects in their constituencies.

When asked how he could conclude that the 1MDB funds were meant as a political fund for BN, Mohd Sidek said: “because all the (Cabinet) ministers are BN members.”

Sri Ram: Cabinet meetings shouldn’t be discussing politics, should it?

Mohd Sidek: I was a civil servant through and through. The government’s policy is the policy of the ruling party, whether it’s BN or other parties…a bloc or a coalition. So, it is quite difficult to differentiate the two (policies).

Yesterday, Mohd Sidek in his witness statement said that according to his understanding, the strategic investment company was set up as a political fund for BN, the then ruling party.

The 19th prosecution witness said that was why he had never asked former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak or any party in 1MDB about the problems in the company.

Further questioned by Sri Ram on whether Najib had ever disclosed his relationship with a man known as Jho Low during any of the Cabinet meetings, the witness said that he didn’t remember.

Najib, 68, is facing four charges of using his position to obtain bribes totalling RM2.3 billion from 1MDB funds and 21 charges of money laundering involving the same amount.

The trial before Justice Datuk Collin Lawrence Sequerah continues tomorrow. – Bernama