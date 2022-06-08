Four siblings in Miri escape house fire unhurt

MIRI (June 8): Four siblings here managed to escape unhurt from a house fire at Taman Desa Murni in Permyjaya here today.

Miri Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) acting chief Ahmad Nizam Sapaiee said they received a distress call around 1.05pm this afternoon of the fire, and dispatched 17 personnel from the Lopeng and Miri Central stations to the scene.

“Upon their arrival, the operation commander reported that the fire involved a terraced house covering an area of 20 feet by 35 feet.

“The house was 80 per cent destroyed,” he said.

Ahmad Nizam said four siblings aged between six to 16 managed to escape the house fire, and their parents were not at home during the incident.

The fire was brought under control at 2.03pm, and extinguished completely minutes later.

A 33-year-old woman who lives with her 12-year-old daughter next door helped the siblings to contact Bomba for help.

No injuries or casualties were reported and the operation ended at 2.34pm, and the cause of fire and total losses have yet to be ascertained.

Also at the scene were four police personnel and five Sesco representatives.