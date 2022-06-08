HFMD checks intensified in Labuan preschools, nurseries

LABUAN (June 8): The Labuan Health Department has intensified checks at all childcare centres (taska) and preschools to mitigate the spread of the hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD) among children.

Its director Dr Ismuni Bohari said the checks were being conducted on a regular basis until the situation is well controlled.

“We have given a reminder to the nursery and preschool operators to check the cleanliness of their premises to prevent the spread of HFMD.

“They should regularly clean their premises, preferably on a daily basis and after every schooling session,” he said.

A group of healthcare personnel conducted checks at Taska Nur Atiqah and Taska Little Star on Wednesday.

“We are monitoring the situation closely, promptly detecting new infection clusters, strengthening the emergency response teams to be ready for inspections, verification, evaluation, handling of transmissions, and providing support in disease control and treatment when needed,” he said.

Dr Ismuni reminded parents and preschool operators to be more vigilant of the children under their care and improve the level of personal hygiene of the children.

“They should wash the hands with soap and water before and after eating and after going to the toilet, cover the mouth and nose with a piece of tissue when coughing or sneezing…and avoid sharing food and drinks, eating utensils, toothbrush or towel with others.

“The HFMD outbreaks commonly occur at childcare centres and schools, and transmitted through the gastrointestinal tract.

“Parents should immediately get their children checked if they start to develop symptoms such as fever and rashes,” he said.

Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin has urged all state Health Departments to come up with an intervention plan on HFMD that can increase awareness of the disease among the community. – Bernama