Hishammuddin: LIMA to return with bigger show next May

KUALA LUMPUR (June 8): The Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition (LlMA) will be organised next year from May 23 to 27 in Pulau Langkawi, Kedah after it was cancelled in 2021 due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Senior Minister of Defence Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein said LIMA ‘23 would be held following the success of the 2022 Asian Defence Services Exhibition (DSA) and 2022 Asia National Security Exhibition (NATSEC) in March and the readiness of Malaysia after the transition to endemic phase.

To date, he said 600 exhibitors from 20 countries would be participating in LIMA ‘23 which was expected to receive 45,000 trade visitors and 380 foreign guests.

According to Hishammuddin, the LIMA ‘23 exhibition would involve 110 assets each in air and maritime fields.

“The number of exhibitors, countries involved, trade and public visitors, guests and assets are expected to go up which will make it the biggest participation ever recorded,” he said.

He was speaking at a media conference after launching LIMA '23 Exhibition Pre-Launch Ceremony at the Ministry of Defence Auditorium here today.