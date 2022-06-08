Inaugural Sarawak-Korea Energy Business Forum tomorrow

KUCHING (June 8): The Sarawak government and the Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Malaysia are jointly organising the ‘Sarawak-Korea Energy Business Forum 2022’ to be held tomorrow (June 9) at the Waterfront Hotel here.

The event’s objectives are to bring together all stakeholders in the field of energy and to explore the potential of Sarawak-Korea cooperation in the energy sector, particularly in renewable energy and hydrogen.

According to a statement today, this is the first collaboration between the Sarawak Government and the Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Malaysia.

Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Malaysia, Lee Chi Beom, said that there is ample room for cooperation between Korea and Sarawak in the energy sector.

“The Sarawak-Korea Energy Business Forum will provide an opportunity for Korean businessmen to discover the growth potential of Sarawak and hopefully the forum will serve as an excellent platform to further increase cooperation between Korea and Sarawak,” he said in the statement.

Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg will attend the opening of the event and deliver his keynote address.

More than 100 participants are expected to attend the forum.