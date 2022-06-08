Indonesia Masters: Aaron-Wooi Yik storm into the second round

KUALA LUMPUR (June 8): Malaysia’s top men’s doubles pair Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik strolled through the first round of the Indonesia Masters 2022 in Jakarta, Indonesia with a 21-11, 21-19 win over compatriots Tan Kian Meng-Tan Wee Kiong today.

The world number six pair took only 36 minutes to settle the match at Istora Senayan and will meet Leo Indonesian pair Rolly Carnando-Daniel Marthin, in the second round after they came from a game behind to beat Ben Lane-Sean Vendy of England, 10-21, 21-13, 21-12.

Meanwhile, 2021 World Championship bronze medallists, Ong Yew Sin-Teo Ee Yi suffered a first round exit at the hands of China’s Liu Yu Chen-Ou Xuan Yi, losing 15-21,19-21.

National mixed doubles pair, Hoo Pang Ron-Toh Ee Wei advanced to the next round as they trounced Hong Kong duo Chang Tak Ching-Ng Wing Yung, 21-19, 21-13.

The unseeded Pang Ron-Ee Wei will face Tang Chun Man-Tse Ying Suet after the Hong Kong pair overpowered Netherlands duo, Robin Tabeling-Selena Piek, 21-9, 21-16.

In the meantime, Malaysia’s number one men’s singles shuttler, Lee Zii Jia continued his winning momentum since he won the Badminton Asia Championships in the Philippines last month, with a straight-sets victory over Thailand’s Kantaphon Wongcharoen, 21-16, 21-12.

Fifth-seeded Zii Jia will take on Mark Caljouw after the Dutch player ousted Sun Fei Xiang of China, 21-17, 21-17.

However, veteran shuttler, Liew Daren failed to earn his ticket to the second round as he went down to Lu Guang Zu of China, 16-21, 21-23. – Bernama