Kuching man fined RM3,500 for possessing photos of co-worker in women’s toilet

KUCHING (June 8): The Magistrates’ Court here today fined a 31-year-old man RM3,500 in default three months’ jail for possessing obscene photographs of his co-worker in 2019.

Magistrate Zubaidah Sharkawi convicted the man with the surname Ling on his own guilty plea to a charge framed under Section 292 (a) of the Penal Code.

The Section provides for up to three years in jail, or a fine, or both, upon conviction.

Ling committed the offence on Sept 6, 2019 around 11pm at his house in Taman Satria Jaya BDC here.

Based on the facts of the case, the 44-year-old victim realised that there was a tiny camera placed in the women’s toilet of their office building here on Sept 6, 2019 around 6pm.

She proceeded to inform her manager for further action and a police report was lodged on the same day.

Further inspection found that the camera had been installed by one of the company’s employees with the purpose of recording female employees using the toilet.

Police also found Ling kept obscene photographs of the victim, who had used the toilet, on a hard disk.

Ling was then arrested at his residence around 11pm and a laptop, a tablet, a hard disk, and three pen drives were seized.

It is understood the accused never released the videos and had kept them solely for his own use.

Insp Nur Syafiqa Nyaie Ilin prosecuted the case, while Ling was represented by counsel Christopher Bada.