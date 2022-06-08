Kuching’s Got Talent returns, audition set for next month

KUCHING (June 8): This year’s Kuching Festival is set to be more vibrant with the staging of the eighth edition of the ‘Kuching’s Got Talent’ contest.

The audition is scheduled to be held early next month at the Kuching South City Council (MBKS) auditorium, with the semi-finals and the finale set for Aug 13 and 14, respectively.

According to MBKS, there were more than 100 participants who took part in the contest in 2019, the last time it was held before the Covid-19 pandemic hit.

At the time, the most popular category was ‘Singing’.

“This year, the categories are ‘Singing’ (Age 12 and Under, and Age 13 and Above), ‘Dance’, and ‘Other Talents’.

“There is also the ‘Facebook Most-Liked Award’, open for the supporters of the finalists who get to vote via Kuching Got Talent 2022 Facebook page.

“Voting will be closed after the last performance of the ‘Dance’ category during the finale (Aug 14,” said MBKS in a statement, adding that cash prizes totalling RM22,600 would be up for grabs.

“We hope to attract more creative arts enthusiasts to join the contest, especially in the ‘Other Talents’ category.”

Application forms can be obtained from the security counter at MBKS headquarters’ lobby, or downloaded via https://mbks.sarawak.gov.my/.

“The completed forms must be submitted, the latest by 4.30pm on June 27, to the MBKS security counter, where a submission box would be provided.

For further enquiries, call 017-861 1800.