Lawas egg supply to normalise, 7,000 trays set to arrive from Miri

LAWAS (June 8): The supply of chicken eggs here is expected to normalise this weekend, with 7,000 trays scheduled to arrive from Miri.

When contacted, Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP) Lawas head Dominic Joseph Bakir said the supply of chicken eggs was delayed due to the festive season.

“The last supply came in on May 25 from Miri. Because of the festive season, there was slight delay in the next delivery, which was supposed to be delivered every two weeks.

“Nevertheless, we have talked with the supplier and transporter on this matter and rest assured that the supply of chicken eggs for Lawas is expected to normalise by this weekend with the arrival of the 7,000 trays,” he said.

On the issue of price hikes for poultry, vegetables, and other food products, Joseph said his team had been monitoring the situation closely.

“This (price hike) is something that we cannot control unless the government sets a ceiling price on poultry and others.

“However, we at KPDNHEP Lawas will continue to do our monitoring to ensure that no parties take advantage of the situation,” he added.