Meeting involving trades, workers unions to be held in Kuching this weekend

KUCHING (June 8): A consultation meeting involving representatives of trades and workers unions in Malaysia will take place at the Waterfront Hotel here this Saturday.

It is informed that apart from those from the Labour Law Reform Coalition (LLRC) – a group comprising 58 Malaysian trades and workers unions – the meeting will also be attended by the representatives of National Union of Transport Equipment and Allied Industries’ Workers.

It is also confirmed that Malaysian Trades Union Congress (MTUC) Sarawak secretary Andrew Lo will be one of speakers at the session.

The LLRC, in its letter of invitation, said the meeting was called following complaints by the unions in Sabah and Sarawak about their respective state governments having failed to ensure that their respective labour ordinances would be on par with the amended Employment Act.

In March 2022, the Dewan Rakyat passed amendments to the Act that included the provisions for a reduction in weekly work hours to 45, extension of maternity leave to 98 days, and also a seven-day paternity leave – per child, for up to five children – for working fathers.

“The amendment was gazetted in mid-May.

“However, when working conditions of workers in Peninsular Malaysia have improved, workers from Sabah and Sarawak are not entitled to these new benefits because the labour policies of the two states are under the jurisdictions of their respective labour ordinances.

“The lopsided legislations blatantly violate workers’ rights and the principle of non-discrimination.

“Therefore the LLRC, a broad coalition of 58 trades unions and NGOs (non-governmental organisations) and consisting of affiliates of Global Union Federations in Malaysia, plans to organise two consultation meetings (one in Sarawak, and another in Sabah) to solicit input from trades union leaders,” said the coalition.

It said the objectives of the meeting would be to prepare a memorandum and submit it to the Minister of Human Resources, and engage the government towards enhancing the rights and benefits of workers in Sabah and Sarawak.

The LLRC also said it would discuss the action plans with trades unions in Sarawak and Sabah.

It is also informed that a similar meeting will be held in Kota Kinabalu next week.