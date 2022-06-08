Ministry monitoring Sibu’s supply of chicken, eggs

SIBU (June 8): The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) is monitoring the supply of chicken and chicken eggs here.

KPDNHEP Sibu head Kelyn Bolhassan Haliward said the ministry has also extended the maximum price scheme for chicken and chicken eggs nationwide until June 30.

“As the ministry responsible for ensuring the supply and price of chicken eggs remain stable, we will continue to hold engagement sessions with industry players and government agencies involved to ensure that the supply of chicken and chicken eggs is sufficient to meet the daily needs of the consumers,” he said in a media statement.

Kelyn said the government’s decision to control the price of chicken and chicken eggs of all grades at the retail level was an effort to help the people negotiate through the current economic situation.

He said it was also to prevent irresponsible traders from increasing prices.

He warned traders found to have increased the prices of chicken or chicken eggs would be issued notices under Section 21 of the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011.

“We will not hesitate to take stern action also towards traders for failing to comply with the regulations under the Maximum Price Scheme,” he stressed.

Those committing an offense would be prosecuted under the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011 and may be subject to the following penalties.

For individual offenders there is a maximum fine of RM100,000, or imprisonment not exceeding three years, or both, or compounds up to RM50,000.

For companies, the offender can be fined up to RM500,000 or compounded up to RM250,000.

Traders who fail to display a pink price tag for controlled price items will also be fined.

Individuals can be fined up to RM10,000 or issued compounds up to RM5,000, while companies can be fined up to RM20,000 or issued compounds up to RM10,000.

Members of the public who wish to channel information or complaints against traders can contact KPDNHEP via the Ez ADU smartphone application, e-aduan.kpdnhep.gov.my, email to e-aduan@kpdnhep.gov.my, or can call the KPDNHEP Sibu office on 084-335622 or 019-2794317 (WhatsApp).