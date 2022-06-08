Missing Indonesian feared drowned in plantation ditch in Kuala Suai

MIRI (June 8): A search and rescue (SAR) operation has been activated after a man, 37, is feared drowned at a ditch in a plantation in Kuala Suai near here Tuesday night.

The victim has been identified as Mohamad Sapie from Indonesia.

According to acting head of Fire and Rescue Department here Ahmad Nizam Sapaiee, they rushed a team to the location after receiving a call from the plantation manager about 1pm this afternoon.

“The man was reported missing at 8pm the previous day in the plantation about 200 feet from Sungai Telong,” he said in a statement.

He said personnel from Batu Niah fire station were deployed to the scene about 45km away to conduct the SAR operation.

Meanwhile, Bomba Sarawak Operation Centre reported that a search at the scene found a motorcycle, a cap, shoes and a duffel bag believed to belong to the missing man at the bottom of the ditch during low tide.

The search operation, which started at 1.50pm was still ongoing at the time of writing.