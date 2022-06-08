Opposition parties open to creating a united front to fight GPS in GE15

KUCHING (June 8): Opposition parties in Sarawak have appeared to be agreeable to the idea of creating a united opposition front to fight Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) in the coming 15th general election (GE15).

State Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) information and communications chief Abun Sui Anyit said he has no problem cooperating with the five Sarawak-based opposition parties. However, he stressed that all parties need to really discuss terms of reference for them to cooperate. The cooperation can be positive if every party has the same goal to defeat Barisan Nasional (BN)/Ganungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) with a one to one fight, he added.

“The problem, however, may arise if the five Sarawak-based parties raise the issue on “Malayan” based party against us. Another problem that may arise is our respective party policy, which is very distinct to each other,” he revealed.

He was responding to a question on how he rates the possibility of Sarawak Pakatan Harapan (PH) comprising DAP, PKR and Amanah, collaborating on seat allocation with the five Sarawak-based parties to create a great united opposition front against the GPS in the next election.

Abun believes cooperation must be done based on merit where the machinery and strength of respective party shall be used to determine which seat goes to which party. Above all, he stressed, seat negotiation shall not be based on communal and territorial status.

Nothing is impossible in politics, according to Sarawak People’s Aspiration Party (Aspirasi) president Lina Soo, but she revealed that the group of five Sarawak-based parties has not met and discussed working with Sarawak PH yet.

“We actually have not sat down to discuss seats yet. I reckon that issue would pop up when we do meet.

“Politics is the art of the impossible. Twenty-four hours in politics is a long time. In politics, the word ‘impossible’ is not in the dictionary,” she said.

Meanwhile, Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak Baru (PBDS) president Bobby William also believes like-minded opposition parties should unite to face GPS.

“That issue is to be discussed during our coming meeting (this month). Fact is, no political party can stand alone and fight alone. Working together is very important.

“The big issue now is Malayan-based parties like PKR , Bersatu, PBBM, PBM and PAS – how well are these be accepted in Sarawak and, also the local party sentiment,” he added.

Bobby rates the chance of collaborating with Sarawak PH as very good because it is the PRU15 and not the PRN.

Parti Sedar Rakyat Sarawak (Sedar) president Dato Othman Abdillah said he is looking forward to work closely with Sarawak PH partners like PKR and Amanah as its focus will be on Malay-Melanau majority seats

“As for Sedar, who will contest only at Malay-Melanau majority seats, we will be looking forward to discuss seat allocation with Amanah and PKR,” he said.

“We haven’t talk about it yet. However, I believe there is a possibility of forming a pact with PH especially if everyone has the intention to avoid collision and go head to head with GPS,” he pointed out.