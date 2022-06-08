Lorry loaded with mattresses, cupboards catches fire in Sri Aman

KUCHING (June 8): A pick-up truck loaded with mattresses and cupboards caught fire at Kilometre 19 Kampung Entawa, Jalan Engkilili-Sri Aman here yesterday.

According to Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) Operation Centre, upon receiving the call about the fire at around 3.05pm yesterday , a team of nine firefighters from Sri Aman Bomba station led by its operation commander, PBK I Banggaanak Baie, was despatched to the scene.

“When the Bomba team arrived at the scene, the fire had destroyed 80 per cent of the pick-up truck.

“It was also informed that the fire started from the engine compartment and spread and to other part of the vehicle engulfing the load of mattresses and cupboards at the back of the pick-up truck.

“The driver of the lorry also suffered burnt on his left hand,” said the spokesperson.

The cause of the fire and total loss is still under investigation.