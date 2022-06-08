Premier: Sarawak’s civil servants free to use English, won’t be penalised

KUCHING (June 8): Civil servants in the state have the liberty to use English when delivering public service, said Premier of Sarawak Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said Sarawak’s civil servants would not be penalised for using English because it is undeniable that the language is still dominant globally.

“In Sarawak, we’ve got our own stand and the state’s civil servants can use English. I do not know about the federal officers because they have a different ‘master’. As long as I am your ‘master’, you can use English,” Abang Johari said in a jest during Yayasan Sarawak’s 50th anniversary celebration last night.

The Premier said the state government placed equal emphasis on the use of Malay and English as Sarawakians must be fluent and understand English to keep up with the latest breakthroughs in the technological field.

He pointed out that Jack Ma – the globally renowned entrepreneur from China – was an English teacher who founded Alibaba after returning from the United States and eventually revolutionised China’s digital economy.

“I hope we can produce Sarawakians who are well conversant in both English and Malay, as well as being equipped with the necessary knowledge to keep up with the latest changes in the world,” said Abang Johari.

Last month, Chief Secretary to the federal government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali was reported as saying the Public Service Department needs to look into imposing corrective and punitive action against civil servants who did not take the Malay language seriously as the main language of communication when delivering public service.

This drew rebukes from Sarawakians, including state Cabinet members, as many argued penalising civil servants for using English was a backwards approach because English is still a global language of communication.