Remain cautious against Covid-19, Lee advises public

MIRI (June 8): The public are reminded to be cautious against the threat of Covid-19, despite declining number of positive cases as reported by State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) in its weekly report.

In giving this advice, Transport Minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin said practising safety protocol is, in fact, the responsibility of everyone to protect themselves and their family from the threat, while going about their daily routine.

“Sarawak government has also been reminding the people especially those over 60 years old, with lower body immunity and comorbidities to get their second booster dose. Through My Sejahtera mobile application, they can easily obtain vaccination appointment at any designated government or private clinic,” said Lee when chairing the Miri Hakka Association’s annual general meeting last Saturday.

Lee, who is also the minister in-charge of Miri Division Disaster Management Committee (MDDMC), informed that between May 23 and 29, a total of 304 cases were reported in the division, which indicated that the pandemic was far from over.

“Currently, majority of the positive cases are asymptomatic or with mild symptoms. Those who, unfortunately, tested positive for Covid-19 will recover in two to three days, and must self-quarantine whereas those who may experience more serious symptoms have to seek treatment at the hospital,” he added.

Amid the reopening of economy and the easing of restrictions on safety protocol and travelling, the Senadin assemblyman urged that wearing of face mask should still be practised.

“Wearing face mask and frequently self-test with rapid test kit (RTK) is the new normal,” he stressed.

During the AGM, Lee suggested for the Hakka youth section to have a special group to recruit youths between the ages of 18 and 25 years as members.

“The association has 1,499 members, which seemingly is smaller compared to other associations. It would be good for our members to actively recruit more members to expand our association,” advised Lee.

He also revealed that the association is currently upgrading its administration to that of digital, including e-wallet, to provide convenience to members in paying their annual fees.