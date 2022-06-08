Sarawak Energy gets first-time issuer Moody’s A3 rating, A- from S&P

KUCHING (June 8): Sarawak Energy Bhd (Sarawak Energy) has secured its first-time issuer credit ratings from international credit ratings agencies Moody’s Investors Service and S&P Global Ratings.

Moody’s has assigned an issuer credit rating of A3 (stable outlook); while S&P assigned an A- (negative outlook) issuer credit rating to Sarawak Energy, Malaysia’s largest renewable energy developer and Sarawak’s primary power utility.

Sarawak Energy’s ratings and outlooks also mirror and equalise with the ratings of Sarawak.

Sarawak Energy group chief executive officer Datu Sharbini Suhaili said the corporation is pleased to have secured these international credit ratings, which reflect Sarawak Energy’s strengths while benchmarking it with regional peers.

“These ratings will further amplify our profile in regional and international markets, bringing greater transparency and growing investor confidence and this also builds our global track record and supports Sarawak Energy.

“These rating also reflects our transformation journey from a traditional utility into a key regional hydropower developer with a vision to achieve sustainable growth and prosperity for Sarawak by meeting the Southeast Asia’s need for reliable and renewable energy,” he added in a press release today.

Sarawak Energy’s investment grade ratings reflect its position as Sarawak’s primary electricity utility company, and its pivotal role in Sarawak’s economic development via the Sarawak Corridor of Renewable Energy (SCORE), good earnings profile supported by growing and long-term customer demand, and competitive tariffs which are anchored by renewable hydropower.

Wholly owned by the Sarawak government, Sarawak Energy also enjoys strong strategic ties to the state, evident through the support granted by the government over the years.

Sarawak Energy chief financial officer Alexander Chin said Sarawak Energy would like to thank its shareholders and all stakeholders in securing the investment grade international credit ratings.

“This will provide opportunities for us to tap into the international and sustainable financing market for our future funding requirements as Sarawak Energy continues to materialise its regional expansion plans as part of our aspiration to become a regional powerhouse,” said Chin.

Sarawak Energy also has an existing RM15 billion sukuk musyarakah programme, which is rated AAA/Stable by RAM Ratings Services Bhd, the leading and largest credit rating agency in Malaysia and Southeast Asia.