Sarawak finish third in National Age-Group Swim Championships

KUCHING (June 8): Sarawak enjoyed a very good outing at the 57th Milo-MAS-NSC Malaysia Invitational Age Group Swimming Championships held at the National Aquatic Centre in Bukit Jalil, Kuala Lumpur from June 2-6.

The 23-member team which comprised Sukma, elite, backup and junior swimmers captured 23 gold, 16 silver and 14 bronze medals to finish third overall in the five-day national meet.

Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur dominated the competition by winning 50 gold, 42 silver and 33 bronze medals to win the overall title and Selangor were second with 31 gold, 56 silver and 51 bronze medals.

In fourth to ninth placings were Penang with 15 gold, 19 silver and 29 bronze, Sabah (15-9-11), Melaka (12-11-9), Johor (12-5-6), Perak (8-4-11), Kedah (2-0-0), Terengganu (0-3-0), Pahang (0-1-0) and Negeri Sembilan (0-0-2).

It was a much improved performance for Sarawak to the 11-13-17 medal haul at the 56th edition in 2020 when they finished fifth overall behind Kuala Lumpur, Selangor, Indonesia Swimming Federation and Sabah.

The state team also exceeded its 20-gold medal target in the meet which was used to assess the state 20th Sukma squad and junior swimmers.

Sarawak’s star performer was Dylan Leong Yi Quan who powered to 10 individual gold and two bronze medals in Boys Group 3.

His gold medals were won in the 50m butterfly (28.88s), 100m breaststroke (1:11.92s) where he qualified for SEA Age Group category A, 200m individual medley (2:23.53s), 100m butterfly (1:04.54), 100m backstroke (1:05.81s), 50m backstroke (30.34s), 50m freestyle (26.43s), 200m breaststroke (2:40.48s), 50m breaststroke (31.84s) and 100m backstroke (1:05.81s).

Dylan’s bronze medals came from the 100m freestyle (58.59s) and 200m backstroke (2:27.32s).

His elder brother Darren Leong Yi Chen also qualified for SEA Age Group on Category A despite finishing second in Boys Group 2 200m breaststroke.

Another rising star is Ryan Colby Kueh Poh Yuan who bagged four gold, four silver and two bronze medals in Boys Group 3.

He finished first in 400m freestyle (4:31.91s), 1,500m freestyle (18:32.84s), 400m individual medley (5:14.43s) and 100m freestyle (57.55s), second in 200m individual medley (2:23.92s), 50m freestyle (26.58s), 200m backstroke (2:26.65s) and 200m freestyle.

Ryan also collected bronzes in the 50m backstroke and 100m backstroke.

The other gold medals were contributed by Kelly Teo Yao (3), Leong Wan Mei (2), Magdalene Lau Ing Siew (1), Darren Leong Yi Chen (1), Hii Puong Wei (1), Job Tan Xi Jay (1) and Toh Bock Zien (1).

Kayleigh Ang Zhi Xuan from Miri celebrated her debut in the national meet with bronzes in the Girls Group 3 200m individual medley and 400m individual medley.

Sarawak team was accompanied by Sukma head coach Dieung Manggang and his assistants Raymond Pang, ASAS secretary Anthony Kong, coaches Hii Hieng Chiong, Mandu Nyungkan and Hii Siew Siew while Sylvia Lau was the chaperon.