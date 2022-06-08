Sarawak needs to achieve 60 pct of students in STEM by 2030, says Sagah

KUCHING (June 8): Sarawak needs to achieve 60 per cent of students in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) by the year 2030, says Education, Innovation and Talent Development Minister Datuk Roland Sagah Wee Inn.

He said at the moment, there were only about 30 per cent of students in the state enrolled in STEM courses since its inception in 2017.

“Various initiatives have been carried out by the Ministry of Education, Innovation and Talent Development to promote STEM in Sarawak including the Friends of Astronomy Roadshow, STEM Playground as well as collaboration with higher institutions, research institutions, schools, non-governmental organisations, and the public and private sectors.

“In line with the Post Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030, our ministry will continuously develop and implement policies and legislation related to digital education, training and upskilling for employment,” he said when officiating the closing ceremony of Centre of Technical Excellence Sarawak (Centexs) Digital Tech Event 2022 – International Symposium on Digital Industry Transformation at Centexs Kuching in Santubong today.

He said in order to increase the level of STEM literacy among the public in Sarawak, the ministry has also taken various initiatives including the set-up of the Sarawak Science Centre to serve as a platform to inculcate interest and appreciation in science and technology among the younger generation and the public.

“By nature, Sarawak is rich in plant and animal diversity and is also one of the global biodiversity hotspots as well.

“We hope that the Sarawak Science Centre will become a platform for informal learning through immersive experience and interactive fun exhibits where students can carry out science exploration and physical activities,” he said.

Sagah noted that for the state to produce future proof talents, there is a need for public private partnerships (PPP).

“A strong partnership between the government, institutions and industries must exist for Digital Industry Transformation to succeed.

“Technical institutions and industries are closely linked. Through this partnership, both industries and technical institutions can invest in intelligent skilled talent, first class infrastructure, advanced equipment, job training, employment opportunities and many more benefits,” he said.

He hoped that Centexs and other institutions in the state will continue to leverage partnerships with industries particularly in co-investing in education and skills training to transition the workforce for the future.

He also said that PPP drives innovation and is crucial in broadening skills or talents, driving innovative thinking and creativity, and cultivating a diligent and responsive work culture.

“In line with this event, the digital transformation has accelerated across industries.

“Centexs is on the right track to produce more advanced and future ready talent through partnership with global leading industry partners such as Huawei, Eon Reality, Keysight Technology, Bosch Rexroth, Next Schlumberger, IBM and also Sarawak industries,” he said.

The two-day international symposium, which was officiated by Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg yesterday, aimed to provide a platform on the advancement in science and technology towards the digital industry transformation.