Sheda-CentexsMoU focuses on‘Smart Home Smart City’ vision for Kuching

KUCHING (June 8): Sarawak Housing and Real Estate Developers Association (Sheda) and Centexs Commercial Sdn Bhd have entered a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on promoting, implementing and managing the use of new technology in the housing and property development industry.

Specifically, both parties are set to engage in a knowledge-sharing collaboration purposed towards realising the ‘Smart Home Smart City’ vision for Kuching.

According to Centre of Technical Excellence Sarawak (Centexs) chief executive officer Syeed Mohd Hussien Wan Abdul Rahman, Sheda would be providing the platform for the parties to work together and build smart homes in Sarawak with the utilisation of Google Smart Home.

“By the digitalisation of each and every home, we can build a smart city starting with our home.

“The smart home technology is with us at Centexs, and we will be displaying the technology to our patrons in future events and so on.

“Together with Sheda, Sarawak will be the first to implement the Google Smart Home in Malaysia,” he said during a press conference held at the Centexs campus at Jalan Sultan Tengah here yesterday.

Meanwhile, Sheda secretary-general Angie Kueh said the association would continue to support the state government in its economic transformation.

In this regard, she said the commercialisation of home-centric digital innovations and devices for modern living would encourage more Sarawakians to enlarge their digital footprints and embrace digital economy.

“This MoU would also serve to prepare the technical experts for the housing industry through various training programmes,” she said.

The MoU signing was held in conjunction with the Centexs Digital Tech Event 2022 which, in turn, was run in connection with the Fifth International Digital Economy Conference Sarawak (IDECS).