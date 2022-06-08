South Korea showing interest in investing in Sarawak’s hydrogen energy sector, says PM’s special envoy

SERIAN (June 8): South Korea is showing interest in investing in the hydrogen energy sector in Sarawak, said Dato Sri Richard Riot Jaem.

According to the Prime Minister’s Special Envoy to Japan, South Korea and Taiwan, the matter will be discussed in more detail during the Sarawak and South Korea Business Forum which will be held tomorrow.

He said the final details of the collaboration will be announced by the Premier of Sarawak Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg after the forum.

“Details (discussions) in the forum are expected to focus on energy sources including hydrogen and solar,” he told reporters after attending the Gawai Dayak 2022 closing dinner at Kampung Mongkos here yesterday.

The event was also attended by South Korean Ambassador to Malaysia Lee Chie Beom.

Riot, who is also Serian MP said the forum proves that Sarawak is now in South Korea’s radar.

He added that some areas in Sarawak such as Tebedu, which have complete infrastructure facilities that can be used as a hub for the production of energy resources are also giving confidence to foreign investors.

Meanwhile, Lee believed that the Sarawak and South Korea Business Forum will be a starting point for the state to receive more investments from his country.

He said South Korea sees East Malaysia as having a huge potential to be explored.

“The main factor for us to hold this business forum in Sarawak is because we regulate the basis for Korean investors to invest in Sarawak in the future,” he said.

Lee and his delegation are currently in Sarawak for three days working visit which started yesterday.