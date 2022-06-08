State to consolidate Yayasan Sarawak tertiary institutions, says Abg Jo

KUCHING (June 8): The Sarawak government is consolidating institutions of higher learning in which it has a stake under Yayasan Sarawak, said Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

The Premier of Sarawak said the state government, through Yayasan Sarawak, is already taking over Swinburne University of Technology Sarawak Campus, University of Technology Sarawak (UTS), Laila Taib College Sibu, and Curtin University Malaysia.

“We are doing this as part of an effort to provide higher learning education that is on par with that provided by international universities. We want the quality of our graduates to be on par with those from all parts of the world,” he said during Yayasan Sarawak’s 50th anniversary celebration last night.

Abang Johari said he hoped local universities would be able to work with internationally reputable universities such as Stanford University and Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), which have been producing world-class entrepreneurs.

He said the state government aspired to provide an alternative avenue to attain education for locals, complementing the federal education system, so that Sarawakians can make their mark on the world stage.

Abang Johari added the state aimed to emulate the Norway model in providing free education to its people and hoped the setting up of a sovereign fund would provide the financial strength for Sarawak to provide the best education for its children locally.

On Yayasan Sarawak international schools, he explained the goal was to provide an opportunity for students from poorer backgrounds to attend private schools with a different learning environment.

He pointed it is crucial for Yayasan Sarawak to adapt to the latest happenings globally to remain relevant.

He stressed the foundation has always provided financial assistance to the local community irrespective of race or religion, adding he himself was a beneficiary of a study loan to pursue tertiary education overseas.

In his speech earlier, Yayasan Sarawak director Mersal Abang Rosli said the foundation is currently conducting due diligence to take over i-CATS University College and Sarawak Maritime Academy Sibu.

He said the statutory body currently oversees assets worth of RM1.8 billion and over 1.83 million people had benefited from its various types of assistance since it was founded in 1971.

Mersal said Yayasan Sarawak has been tasked with developing six skills training institutes – Centre of Technical Excellence Sarawak (Centexs) in Kuching, Lundu, Betong, Mukah, Dalat, and Lawas.

During the ceremony, Abang Johari also launched the ‘Yayasan Sarawak Hall of Fame’, where the first batch of 50 beneficiaries of its financial assistance and scholarships were inducted for their achievements in various fields, including politics and sports.

Abang Johari also presented special long service awards to 31 Yayasan Sarawak employees.

Among those present at the ceremony were State Legislative Assembly Speaker Tan Sri Datuk Amar Mohamad Asfia Awang Nassar; Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian; Transport Minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin; Utility and Telecommunication Minister Datuk Julaihi Narawi; Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah; and Acting State Secretary Dato Sri Mohamad Abu Bakar Marzuki.