Targeted approach towards Sabah poverty eradication

KOTA KINABALU (June 8): The Sabah Ministry of Rural Development is adopting a targeted approach towards poverty eradication.

Its minister, Datuk Jahid Jahim, said there are 67,737 individuals living below the poverty line in Sabah, including 39,623 who are identified as hardcore poor.

To keep up with the times and challenges, he said the ministry had shifted from a random approach to a more targeted measure to assist the poor.

“Upon identifying the individuals, we will focus on efforts to lift them out of hardcore poverty, coupled with continuous monitoring.”

He said the measures were implemented as a package, which include training, logistics support and approaches that suit the individuals’ talents and location.

For instance, Jahid said poor people on the mainland will be assisted in sacha inchi farming, which does not involve long farming period nor extensive agriculture technology or knowledge.

He said there is existing demand for sacha inchi as well, adding that the ministry strives for minimal cost and maximum impact for its programmes.

“We will provide facilitation until they can be independent. Their targeted income must at least exceed the poverty line,” Jahid said to the media after witnessing the handing over of duty by the former Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Datuk Haji Faimin Kamin, to his successor, Norlijah Haji Danin, here on Wednesday.

He said the Rural Development Ministry is committed to eradicate poverty in Sabah, in line with the Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s target of zero hardcore poor by 2025.

He hoped that the Federal Government would provide assistance to the ministry’s poverty eradication programmes.

He also said the data collected for Covid-19 assistance could be utilized for poverty eradication.