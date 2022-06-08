Vietnamese woman fined RM3,000 for prostitution

KUCHING (June 8): An 18-year-old Vietnamese woman was fined RM3,000 in default two months in jail by the Magistrates’ Court here today for soliciting for prostitution.

Magistrate Zubaidah Sharkawi meted out the sentence against the accused, who was charged under Section 372B of the Penal Code which provides for an imprisonment of not exceeding one year, or a fine, or both upon conviction.

Zubaidah also ordered the accused to be referred to the Malaysian Immigration Department for further action.

The accused was arrested on May 25, this year at around 3pm at a premises in Jalan Stutong here.

Police, who conducted an inspection in an unnumbered room at the premises, found the accused together with a policeman who went undercover as a customer.

During investigation, the accused also admitted to the committing the offence.

The prosecution of the case was handled by Insp Nur Syafiqa Nyaie Ilin while the accused was unrepresented by a legal counsel.