Wan Junaidi: Press should be free to report responsibly

KUALA LUMPUR (June 8): The media should not face restrictions when reporting but must use this freedom responsibly, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar.

In the closing speech for the World Press Freedom Day 2022 Forum today, he called for the media to hold firmly to accuracy in reporting in order to avoid misinformation and publishing fake news.

“I personally believe that we need to not only ensure the right (to report) is not restricted but there should be a responsible use for this right.

“Those involved in the local news media industry have to be careful in what they report and strive to convey messages from any party in the most accurate manner,” he said.

Wan Junaidi explained that inaccurate or incorrect reports have the ability to affect others, saying he has personally been a “victim” in some cases.

The minister said there have been times when he was the subject of “misleading articles” that “put words” in his mouth, which he said required him to explain his actual position.

“I will then be bombarded with so many leading questions as a result of the misleading and inaccurate information and news.

“I will be left to [perform]damage control, to clarify, and defend myself on something that I didn’t even say in the first place,” he added.

Earlier today, the Embassy of Netherlands in Malaysia, the United Nations (UN), and the Centre for Independent Journalism (CIJ) co-organised a forum in conjunction with World Press Freedom Day 2022 that was themed “Journalism Under Digital Siege”. – Malay Mail