Works under Sarawak’s smart traffic light programme on-going, assures minister

MIRI (June 8): The upgrading works under the state’s smart traffic light programme are on-going, says Transport Minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin.

According to the Senadin assemblyman, the programme is aimed at improving urban traffic management and safety in the state.

“The implementation of the smart traffic light programme is still on-going, with the objective of ensuring smooth traffic flow and enhancing traffic safety in Sarawak,” he told reporters when met after launching a ‘Road Safety Awareness Campaign’ at Permyjaya Kintown Shell petrol station here yesterday.

On the campaign, the minister commended Endaya Construction Sdn Bhd for playing its role in helping the government raise public awareness of road safety.

“The company has set a very good example in terms of supporting the government in its effort of raising public awareness of road safety.

“It is hoped that more private bodies and NGOs (non-government organisations) would also come forward and support our road safety education programme.

“Any private body or NGO that is interested in joining the government’s road safety education programme or campaign, can contact the nearest Resident’s Office, or my ministry,” he said.

When asked about the frequent accidents occurring in front of Bintang Megamall’s traffic-light junction, Lee assured everyone that the traffic police here would carry out the investigation.

“Let the traffic police investigate the matter first. If it (frequent road accidents) is because of traffic light problems, we would find a way to solve it effectively.”

Accompanying Lee at the site were Pujut assemblyman Mayor Adam Yii, Miri Resident Abdul Aziz Mohd Yusuf, Public Works Department (JKR) Miri divisional engineer Chong Chi Fam, and Endaya’s executive director Peter Wong.