Amran named new Foreign Ministry sec-gen

PUTRAJAYA (June 9): Datuk Amran Mohamed Zin has been appointed as the new secretary-general of the Foreign Ministry effective today (June 9), said Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali.

Prior to the new appointment, Amran was the deputy secretary-general (Bilateral Relations) of the ministry. He is replacing Tan Sri Muhammad Shahrul Ikram Yaakob whose service contract expired on May 31 (2022).

Mohd Zuki, in a statement today, said the appointment of Amran, 55, was based on his qualifications and extensive experience in the field of international relations, and foreign affairs throughout his career.

“I believe that with his experience, knowledge, and credibility, he is able to realise the ministry’s mission in formulating and implementing foreign policy as well as advancing and protecting Malaysia’s interests through dynamic and proactive diplomacy,” he said.

Amran, who has been in the civil service for more than 27 years, had served as Malaysia’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, and as the Malaysian ambassador to Turkey.

Mohd Zuki, on behalf of the government, also expressed his highest appreciation and thanks to Muhammad Shahrul Ikram for his contribution and service to the public service and the country during his tenure. – Bernama