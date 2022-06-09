Asian Performing Arts Camp invites performing arts practitioners to join its online camp

KUCHING (June 9): Asian Performing Arts Camp, which runs from August 3 to October 19, is now open for registration through an international open call.

Part of Tokyo Festival Farm 2022, the two months’ online art camp will feature performing arts practitioners throughout Asia.

This year’s Asian Performing Arts Camp will tackle the important keywords of ‘Performing Hybridity’ and ‘Prototyping Trans-time’ to better comprehend the emerging dynamics of international collaboration as a result of virtual possibilities that defy international border limitations and time zones.

These arts practitioners will bring together ideas and themes relevant to their work, in cultivating their field of practice through discussions and collaborative research.

Directors, choreographers, playwrights, dramaturgs (literary adviser or editor in a theatre, opera or film company), producers, or any artists who work closely with the performing arts are encouraged to apply.

The online programme will be conducted in English, and participation is free.

Participants will be accompanied by facilitators Yamaguchi Keiko and James Harvey Estrada in their journey of inquiry into the possibilities of collaborations that transcend national borders and cultures.

The arts camp will conclude with an online presentation by participants, allowing them to share the progress of their research with the general public.

Deadline to apply is June 27 by 5pm. The initial screening result will be made known via email by July 6, followed by the final selection interview via Zoom that will be happening from July 11 to 13.

For the complete details on the camp, terms of participation and application process, click to https://tinyurl.com/tff2022camp.