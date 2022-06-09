Batu Kitang rep: Donate generously to temple’s renovation

KUCHING (June 9): Members of the public and well-wishers are urged to donate generously towards the renovation cost of the Sam Shan Kuet Bong Temple in Kota Sentosa.

Batu Kitang and Kota Sentosa assemblymen Lo Khere Chiang and Wilfred Yap Yau Sin are teaming up to solicit funds to renovate the temple, which is more than 100 years old and the last time it was renovated was more than 20 years ago.

“The renovation works will cost more than RM500,000 and we have approached Unit for Other Religions (Unifor) to come up with RM200,000 while Flinken Group Sdn Bhd has also come forward to donate 150 bags of tile adhesives costing about RM5,000.

“Yap has also contributed RM10,000 from his MRP grant for the project,” Lo told reporters yesterday.

Lo, also Padawan Municipal Council chairman, said the temple roof was leaking and the tiles cracked.

“The tiles are expensive; the smaller ones RM30 a piece and the bigger ones RM50 a piece.

“This temple is one of tourist attractions in Kuching and is strategically located in Kota Sentosa,” added Lo.