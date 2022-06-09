Body of baby girl found in bag with a rock in Tawau

TAWAU (June 9): The body of a baby girl with the umbilical cord still intact was found by a member of the public in a bag with a rock weighing 1.2 kilogrammes by the sea in Tanjung Batu Logpond here on Wednesday.

Tawau district police chief, ACP Jasmin Hussin said police received information on the finding at 4.43 pm.

“A couple stumbled upon the pink-coloured bag floating near a jetty close by. They then opened the bag and were surprised to see a baby inside who was believed to have died,” he said in a statement on Thursday.

Meanwhile, according to Jasmin, a medical officer confirmed the dead baby was a girl weighing about 1,004 grams and was 36 centimeters long.

He also said, police investigation also revealed that a piece of rock wrapped in a batik cloth was placed in the bag with the baby to sink the bag.

“Investigation is ongoing and the case is being investigated under Section 318 of the Penal Code for concealment of birth by secret disposal of a dead body,” he said.

Meanwhile, he also advised the public not to speculate on the case as it could interfere with the police investigation and cause outrage in the community.

He added that any information regarding the case can be channelled to the Tawau district police headquarters (IPD) at 089-752222 or any police station. – Bernama