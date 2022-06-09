Call to preserve heritage products in Sabah, Sarawak

KOTA KINABALU (June 9): Heritage-related products from Sabah and Sarawak need to be taken care of, to maintain the nation’s identity.

Deputy Minister in the Sarawak Premier’s Department (Law, MA63 and State-Federal Relations), Datuk Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali said Sabah and Sarawak’s heritage-related products should be preserved to ensure that the identity of the people of both states is not lost to time.

“In today’s modernisation, the heritage we have now is part of our identity as the people of Sabah and Sarawak.

“It is our responsibility to protect from being swallowed up by modernisation and technology,” she said after paying a courtesy call on the wife of the Head of State, Toh Puan Norlidah R.M. Jasni.

On the purpose of the visit, Sharifah Hasidah explained that her entourage invited Toh Puan Norlidah to visit Sarawak and share ideas and experiences in Songket and Keringkam.

“We invite Toh Puan Norlidah to visit Sarawak while sharing ideas and experiences related to Songket and Keringkam heritage products that we have developed in Sarawak.

“This will further strengthen the relationship between the two states and cooperation between the Sabah and Sarawak state governments, especially in the field of heritage-related products,” said Sahrifah.

The courtesy call was led by the wife of Sarawak Premier, Puan Sri Juma’ani Tuanku Bujang at Istana Seri Kinabalu, on Thursday.

Also present during the visit were Sabah Deputy State Secretary Doris William @ Diyanah Abdullah and Sarawak Deputy State Secretary, Performance Transformation and Service Delivery, Datuk Dr Sabariah Putit.