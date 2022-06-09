Covid-19 cases up in KK, Penampang

KOTA KINABALU (June 9): All 67 new Covid-19 cases recorded in Sabah on Thursday are under Categories 1 and 2.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said Penampang was one of the main contributors to the increase in the state with 19 cases, 15 cases higher than Wednesday’s figure.

“Kota Kinabalu with 28 cases also recorded an increase of four new cases, but Sandakan dropped 15 cases when it did not record any new cases today,” he said in a statement.

In total, more districts recorded decreasing numbers.

Ten districts recorded one-digit infections, while another 17 districts did not record any new cases in the past 24 hours.