Fire drill held at Agape Centre to mark Shell Global Safety Awareness Day

SIBU (June 9): A fire drill and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) event were held at Sibu Agape centre yesterday afternoon to mark Shell Global Safety Awareness Day.

The function was jointly organised by KTS Trading, Quantum Evershine, and Sykt Sri Minyak Tenaga Sdn Bhd.

Among those who spoke at the occasion were Shell Malaysia Trading Sdn Bhd industrial sales manager Gerald Lim and treasurer of Association for Children with Special Needs Jimmy Sim.

Donny Sumping from Sibu Fire Station meanwhile conducted a briefing on fire safety and later a fire drill.

Sykt Sri Minyak general manager Amelia Tiu, a KTS representative Ling Leong King, Quantum Evershine representative Song Tiong Chuan and president of Sibu Autistic Association David Ngu were among those present.

The three organisations later gave some contribution to Sibu Agape Centre to run its annual activities.