Girl power: Sarawak bags three golds at national meet

KUCHING (June 9): The Sarawak judo team has performed well at the National Judo Championships in Terengganu from June 3 to 5 where they captured three gold, four silver and two bronze medals.

Sukma athletes Voon Xue Zhi and elder sister Voon Xue Jia lived up to expectations to win gold in the Women’s Below 57kg and Women’s Below 63kg respectively.

The surprise gold came from Leng Ko Jia in the Girls U14 Above 57kg. Ko Jia, a trainee in the state development squad, is the daughter of former national champions Leng Cheng Kwong (Men’s 100kg) and Bong Chai Yen (Women’s 63kg).

Chai Yen, who had not been practising or competing for quite a while, proved that she was not a spent force when she bagged the silver in the Women’s 63kg.

Abrienda Chan Pei Xin, who had switched from swimming to judo, delivered a silver medal in the Girls U17 while Sukma athlete Geraldine Chung Ze Le won the silver in the Women’s 48kg.

The bronze medal was contributed by another Sukma athlete Cheryl Chew Sze Yin in the Women’s 78kg.

Team coaches Yee Yiong bagged a bronze in the Men’s 81kg while Soh Yew Ing won the silver in the Men’s 66kg.

Team manager Nyam Sze Yuang was happy and satisfied with the overall performance of the team, saying they had put up a very good fight despite competing with previous edition’s gold or silver medalists.

“I had expected the Voon sisters to do well but I was pleasantly surprised with the gold from Ko Jia. It is indeed a bonus for the team and we managed to win medals of all colours.

“This is a very good achievement for us considering that the national meet was not organised for three years and that the athletes had carried out virtual training for most of the time until the Standard Operating Procedures were relaxed to allow for physical training,” said Nyam who is Sarawak Judo Association secretary.