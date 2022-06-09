GROs among 28 foreigners held at entertainment outlet

PENAMPANG (June 9): Twenty-eight illegal immigrants were detained by the state Immigration Department in a raid at an entertainment outlet in Koidupan, Jalan Penampang Baru, here on Wednesday.

Among those apprehended were five men and 15 women from the Philippines, and seven women and a man from Indonesia.

A spokesperson from the Immigration Department said among those held were employees and guest relations officers (GROs).

“None of them had any valid documents to be in the country when enforcement officers raided the premises at 11.40pm,” said the spokesperson.

The suspects were taken to the Immigration office for further action and the case will be investigated under Section 6 (1) (c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63.