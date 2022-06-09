Hasbi: GPS’ huge polls win creates political stability in S’wak

LAWAS (June 9): Gabungan Parti Sarawak’s (GPS) huge win in the last state election has created political stability in the state, thus allowing the state government to continue its development plan for the people.

Deputy Minister of Rural Development Datuk Hasbi Habibollah said that Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg has also thought of ideas to increase the state’s revenue in order to finance the many development plans.

“Political stability is vital, especially for us in Sarawak, to allow the government to continue with its development agenda,” he said during a Gawai Dayak programme in Limbang on Monday.

Hasbi, who is also Limbang MP, also said the GPS government wanted to have more representation in parliament to strengthen Sarawak’s voice in fighting for their rights.

For the record, Sarawak has 18 GPS members of parliament out of 31.

“We want more GPS elected representatives in parliament so that we can effectively fight for Sarawak’s rights as enshrined under the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63).

“I hope that the people will give their undivided support to whoever is picked as the GPS candidate for Limbang (parliamentary) seat in the 15th General Election (GE15),” he said.