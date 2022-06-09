Indonesia Masters: Zii Jia cruises into q-finals

KUALA LUMPUR (June 9): National men’s singles ace, Lee Zii Jia sailed into the quarter-finals of the Indonesia Masters 2022 after brushing aside Mark Caljouw of the Netherlands in Jakarta today.

Zii Jia who is now ranked fifth in the world took 37 minutes to dispose of the Dutch player who is ranked 39th in straight sets, 21-17, 21-14.

The 2022 Thailand Open champion is expected to meet Anthony Sinisuka Ginting if the host player succeeded in overcoming Thailand’s Sitthikom Thammasin in another second round match of the championship at Istora Senayan Stadium.

Meanwhile, national women’s doubles pair Pearly Tan-M. Thinaah bounced back from a set down to crush Baek Ha Na-Lee Yu Lim of South Korea, 21-23, 21-1, 21-15.

The duo would be meeting Thai pair Jongkolphan Kititharakul-Rawinda Prajongjai who subdued Indonesians, Anisanaya Kamila-Az Zahra Ditya Ramadhani, 21-6, 21-15.

In this regard, Rio Olympics silver medalist, Chan Peng Soon and his mixed doubles partner Cheah Yee See who were scheduled to meet fifth seeds, Seo Seung Jae- Chae Yujung of South Korea, withdrew to give a walkover to their opponents.

In the men’s doubles, fourth seeds Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik defeated host pair Leo Rolly Carnando-Daniel Marthin in straight sets, 27-25, 21-14.

The victory which took 54 minutes enabled the national pair to meet China’s Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang in the quarter-finals tomorrow. – Bernama