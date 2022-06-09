Lee: Huge opportunities for Korean firms to work with Sarawak

KUCHING (June 9): South Korea’s Ambassador to Malaysia, Lee Chi Beom, suggests that developing countries work together with developed countries especially in areas of community engagement and sharing of benefits with the communities.

He said there are huge opportunities for Korean companies to collaborate with Sarawak in terms of biodiversity-related projects in the bio-industry sector.

Lee and delegates were at the Sarawak Biodiversity Centre (SBC) in Jalan Puncak Borneo yesterday where they were given an insight on the framework of SBC’s project – LitSara, Access and Benefit Sharing – and how it impacts and engages the community’s livelihood, skills and knowledge.

They were also briefed on SBC’s roles and functions to drive the growth of bio-industries in Sarawak.

Lee also witnessed the proof-of-concept algae production facility at the centre, that would be used for the construction of a 5-ha facility in Sejingkat.

Lee’s visit to SBC was part of his regional work visit to Sarawak to explore new areas of cooperation, particularly in bioresearch and bioproduct development.

While there, he planted a Diospyros cauliflora tree also known as Surang Bai by the Bidayuh community, which is native Bornean tree that can grow up to 60 feet high and produces bright yellow fruits.

According to SBC’s research the tree’s edible sweet fruit contains phytochemical that exhibits antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and anti-cancer bioactivities.

Lee and delegates were welcomed by permanent secretary of the Ministry of Education, Innovation and Talent Development Datu Kameri Affandi and SBC chief executive officer Dr Yeo Tiong Chia on arrival at the centre.

Accompanying Lee were Minister councillors of the South Korean Embassy in Malaysia Lee Kyoung Dock and Yoo Kwangyul, embassy delegates, and Korean Chamber of Commerce Malaysia chairman Baek Seung Ryul.