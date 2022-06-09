Man in Sibu faces charges for outraging woman’s modesty, causing grievous hurt

SIBU (June 9): A 22-year-old man was produced in the magistrate’s court here yesterday to face three charges for trespassing, for outraging a woman’s modesty and for causing grievous hurt.

Assistant registrar of Sibu subordinate court, Romme Ahmad Zaidi, ordered the accused Daniel Sugai from Song district to be released on RM11,000 bail with two sureties.

In the first charge, he was indicted under Section 442 of the Penal Code for trespassing into a staff quarters of SK Nanga Selibut in Song district by entering the house of Christina Senaie Bada on May 27 at about 2.15am.

The second charge against the accused was framed under Section 534 of the same act for using criminal force on the victim by fondling her breasts and cheeks with the intention of outraging her modesty at the same place and time.

The third charge was under Section 326 of the same act for causing grievous hurt to the victim using a knife at the same place and time which had caused her to suffer bodily pain for 10 days.

No plea was taken from him.

Romme set the cases for further mention on June 21 and 27 in Kapit.