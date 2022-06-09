Mawan gives out RM420,000 in MRP fund to various bodies

SARIKEI (June 9): A total of RM420,000 in minor rural project (MRP) fund was disbursed to 35 recipients including village security and development committees (JKKKs) and village women bureaus, sports and youth clubs, cultural groups and Pakan District Office recreational club here yesterday.

The cheque presentation was held at the Sri Nyelong Sarikei government resthouse.

Pakan assemblyman Tan Sri William Mawan Ikom who was present to deliver the cheques, described them as Gawai Dayak celebration gifts.

“I do hope that Pakan constituents continue supporting the government of the day in order to enjoy minor rural projects for the sake of the people’s wellbeing,” said Mawan, who is also Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) supreme council member.

Also present to witness the cheque presentation event were several community leaders, village heads and assistant Pakan district officer Yallin Assan.